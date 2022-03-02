Kristjon Olson, 40, is facing 26 charges including the making, distributing and posessing of child pornoraphy, as well as communicating with a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, extortion and other related charges. (Pixabay photo)

Kristjon Olson, 40, is facing 26 charges including the making, distributing and posessing of child pornoraphy, as well as communicating with a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, extortion and other related charges. (Pixabay photo)

Vancouver man facing 26 charges in global child pornography probe

The New Zealand investigation, known as Operation H, investigated people around the world

A Vancouver man is being accused of distributing child pornography in connection to a 22-month global investigation by local police.

Kristjon Olson, 40, is facing 26 charges including the making, distributing and posessing of child pornoraphy, as well as communicating with a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, extortion and other related charges.

Vancouver police said in a statement Wednesday (March 2) that the investigation was launched in April 2020, after New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs identified a number of accounts on an international cloud storage platform that were linked to suspects in Vancouver who were viewing and sharing child pornography. The New Zealand investigation, known as Operation H, targeted people who made and shared child sexual abuse material around the world.

Olson was living in East Vancouver between January 2019 and June 2020, according to police.

Sgt. Steve Addison said victims lived in Canada and the United States.

“Online child exploitation cases are some of the most complex and disturbing for police, in part due to their digital nature and because the victims are often located around the world.”

Olson is set to appear in court on March 15.

RELATED: 47 Canadians charged in global online child sex exploitation investigation

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Surrey officer says racist shaming at protest only highlighted beauty of Ukrainian heritage
Next story
Mennonites once again responding to conflict in Ukraine with support

Just Posted

The view of Tatlayoko Lake in the West Chilcotin, May 2021, is one of 100s of beautiful places one can visit in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, Gold Rush Trail among top 50 most-loved Canadian tourism destinations

Heiltsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett taking part in the herring spawn on kelp (SOK) fishery in a previous season. (Photo submitted)
DFO closes herring spawn on kelp fishery at Central Coast against Heiltsuk Nation wishes

A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Mennonites once again responding to conflict in Ukraine with support

Kristjon Olson, 40, is facing 26 charges including the making, distributing and posessing of child pornoraphy, as well as communicating with a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, extortion and other related charges. (Pixabay photo)
Vancouver man facing 26 charges in global child pornography probe