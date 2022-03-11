A 37-year-old Nanaimo man was knocked out after being hit with an egg thrown from a passing vehicle along Uplands Drive recently. (Photo submitted)

A 37-year-old Nanaimo man was knocked out after being hit with an egg thrown from a passing vehicle along Uplands Drive recently. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island man knocked unconscious by egg thrown from car

RCMP ask for person responsible to come forward

A Nanaimo man was knocked out and “continues to struggle” after he was hit with an egg thrown from a passing vehicle two weeks ago.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened Feb. 25 on Uplands Drive near Edgewater Lane. The 37-year-old victim and two friends were standing at a bus stop when “a small, dark-coloured vehicle” drove past and someone threw an egg from a passenger window.

The victim was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and “has limited memory of the incident and continues to have some difficultly with his thought process,” according to the press release.

Police say the victim agreed to make public a photo of his treatment following the incident, and officers believe releasing the photo will help further the investigation.

“We believe the person who throw the egg probably didn’t intend to cause injury and may have no idea what actually happened. With that in mind, this individual and those in the vehicle, need to step up, take responsible for their actions and call the police”, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-6661.

READ ALSO: Teen’s eye could be permanently damaged after being hit with egg


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
No victims, no foul: Alberta premier files defence in defamation suit
Next story
B.C. premier urges patience as Ukraine refugees head for Canada

Just Posted

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia and Premier John Horgan honour the achievements of Chief Joe Alphonse during a formal ceremony March 3. (BC Government photo)
Tsilhqot’in chief awarded Order of British Columbia for work as an Indigenous leader

Williams Lake courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsildeldel man gets 6.5 years in jail for shooting death of step father

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

The Williams Lake Stampede is one of Canada’s largest rodeos. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Stampede back in the saddle for 2022