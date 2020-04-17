The Ridge Riders announced on Friday, April 17 that the 2020 rodeo is cancelled (Michael Wigle photo)

Valley Ridge Riders cancel 2020 Bella Coola Rodeo

Decision comes on the heels of other rodeos across the province

  Apr. 17, 2020
  • News

After careful consideration, the Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders Horse Club has made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 rodeo, scheduled for June 27th and 28th.

In keeping with the recommendations and guidelines of our health authority, and out of concern and care for the safety of our community, sponsors, dedicated rodeo fans, and contestants, we are exercising an abundance of caution in dealing with the circumstances presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We would like to thank all of our volunteers, sponsors, and fans for your understanding and support. As always, it takes a community!

To those sponsors who have already made donations toward this year’s prize payouts, our secretary- treasurer will be contacting you very soon to arrange for the return of those donations.

Our club plans to use this time to attend to repairs and improvements at the rodeo grounds, in anticipation of next year’s event being bigger and better than ever.

