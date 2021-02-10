B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)

Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Premier John Horgan is asking people to help elders living in every B.C. community get ready for a COVID-19 mass vaccination effort that is expected to start by the end of March.

Most people aged 80 and up still live in their own homes, but some may not be plugged into modern communication and may need a hand to get prepared, Horgan told reporters Wednesday. He encouraged people to check in with elderly neighbours as the official effort to register and vaccinate everyone in the province begins to ramp up.

Despite temporary delays in vaccine shipments, the federal government has assured B.C. that its contracted shipments of Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccine will arrive by the end of March. B.C.’s plan is to start registering people by age group in March.

The largest immunization program in the province’s history will use clinics in 172 B.C. communities, using school gymnasiums, arenas, community halls, church halls and convention centres, as well as mobile clinics for rural areas. Mobile teams will also be dispatched to people who aren’t able to leave their homes, using transit buses and other self-contained vehicles.

Horgan said he’s contacting MLAs to assist in their communities, particularly those who speak Cantonese, Filipino, Punjabi and other languages.

“We’re going to ask all the members of the legislature to reach out to people they know to be in the cohort they’re looking for to start vaccinations, the 80-pluses,” Horgan said. “We’re asking neighbours of people who are isolated, who may not have access to technology, if you know you’ve got an elderly person living next door to you, contact public health. Take that step. Be a good Samaritan, be a good neighbour.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

Just Posted

Anthony Billyboy and Ted Sam manage a checkpoint at Taseko Lake Road west of Williams Lake on May 16, 2020. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Coalition of First Nations sign agreements to receive detailed COVID-19 case numbers

Systemic change in B.C.’s healthcare system must still occur, say First Nations

“We want to share our experience and message because we hope that people will stop pointing blame at one another, stop creating false enemies and remember that our real fight is against COVID-19 and we must work together to defeat it,” said TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse, noting there has been some goodwill and positive gestures during this difficult time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Defeating COVID-19 requires unity, says Tsilhqot’in Nation

Call against racism supported by B.C. health officials, CRD and WLFN

Cold Arctic air currently over the northern BC interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the BC coast (file photo)
Cold weather coming for Bella Coola this week

Arctic air is moving across central and northern B.C.

Arctic air is forecast to envelop much of B.C. this week, says Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin expected to reach -30C overnight this week, special weather statement in effect

Nighttime temperatures in Vanderhoof will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 with a windchill of -39C

Some of the Outdoor Ed students who helped build the bouldering wall (Alex Boileau photo)
SAMS Grizzlies build bouldering cave

No hibernating for these kids, they used their brains and brawn to construct a 20ft climbing wall

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

Most Read