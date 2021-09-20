vote

Vaccine passports will not be required for Bella Coola Valley voters

Polling stations will be at the Legion and Moose Hall

Bella Coola voters will not be required to have a vaccine passport to vote on election day on Sept. 20.

“In consultation with Pubic Health [Services] Authority, we will not be requiring vaccine cards,” Andrea Marantz, spokesperson for Elections Canada and B.C., told Black Press Media on Sept. 8.

Elections Canada has consulted Public Health Canada for COVID-19 protocols and has made adjustments accordingly.

Polling stations will be at the Legion in Hagensborg, 1855 Highway 20, and the Moose Hall at 272 Mackenzie Street in the Bella Coola.

In order to vote, residents must be at least 18 years old and be a Canadian citizen.

Voters need to show one piece of ID such as a driver’s licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government with a photo, name and current address.

A second option is to show two pieces of ID and both must have your name and at least one with your current address.

Examples include a voter information card and bank statement or a utility bill and student ID card.

People without ID can declare their identity and address in writing and have someone who is assigned to the polling station vouch for them.

Hours of voting are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be plexiglass barriers between electors and poll workers, and all Elections Canada staff will be masked with some wearing face shields.

With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski

and Ben Bogstie

