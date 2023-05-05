UPDATE: Rugby Canada cuts ties with player after video released of violent Colwood carjacking

The West Shore RCMP is looking for the driver and any passengers who were in this white car and may have witnessed a carjacking incident in Colwood on April 15. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Police are looking for witnesses to what they called a violent carjacking incident in Greater Victoria.

The West Shore RCMP was called to the 2300-block of Sooke Road in Colwood shortly after midnight on April 15, responding to a report of an assault and carjacking involving a taxi.

Sione Fine, 18, has been arrested and charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief to property under $5,000.

“The taxi driver sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital. Carjackings like this are rare, as the suspect has been identified and arrested we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson, in a statement.

Police believe there are witnesses to this incident who have not come forward. Officers are specifically looking to speak with the driver and any passengers of a white vehicle seen in two separate videos driving past the taxi as the incident is taking place.

The West Shore RCMP released the videos in hopes of finding that driver. Investigators can be reached at 250-474-2264.

Rugby Canada on Thursday removed Fine from the Pacific Pride Academy Program in relation to the incident. The organization said it was made aware on April 18 of an earlier incident involving several Pacific Pride players gathered at a private residence. Four players were suspended at the time as Rugby Canada said it had incomplete information and investigated further.

The rugby body said it was unaware of the criminal charges until May 4 as it also announced Fine was released from any Rugby Canada activities.

Two players remain suspended, Rugby Canada added.

Originally from Williams Lake, Fine’s next court date is set for later this month in Colwood.

