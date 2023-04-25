Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)
Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)

Update 8:43 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. It is unknown if any fatalities occurred. Major delays are still expected.

Updates to follow.

Drivers hoping to pass through Laidlaw should start planning alternative routes, according to the Hope Fire Department.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters are currently on scene and “motorists are advised to avoid the area west of Hope.”

Drivers can use Highway 7 as an alternative route.

READ MORE: No injuries reported during semi-truck fire on Klassen Road

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
