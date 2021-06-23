Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Cariboo. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Unprecedented heat wave’: Environment Canada issues heat warning for Cariboo, Coast

Cariboo and Central Coast included

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning Wednesday afternoon for much of the province, including the Cariboo and Central Coast.

“An unprecedented heat wave will affect north coast inland regions of B.C. beginning on Friday,” notes the warning for Bella Coola, stating daytime highs ranging from 27C to 33C combined with overnight lows of 14C are expected for Stewart, Terrace, Kitimat and Bella Coola.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia beginning on Friday and lasting until Tuesday. This will result in record-breaking temperatures. The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses and raise river levels due to glacier melt.”

Environment Canada reminds residents to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

