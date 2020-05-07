The Ulkatcho First Nation is taking a number of precautions to protect its community from COVID-19. (Ulkatcho First Nation photo)

Ulkatcho First Nation implementing road closures and restrictions

Access will be restricted as of May 8

A First Nations community 325 kilometers west of Williams Lake is tightening restrictions around access to safeguard from the novel coronavirus.

Effective May 8, the Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) will be closing entrances to some roads and access points to the community.

Checkpoints on both sides of Highway 20 will also be installed limiting access to Ulkatcho and Anahim Lake residents, essential services and authorized individuals only, states the community’s website.

UFN said vehicle permits will be provided to Ulkatcho and Anahim Lake residents.

The checkpoints will be routinely monitored and patrolled during the day.

“We have been asked by our neighbouring communities, to advise our members, to not travel into their communities,” UFN noted.

Supported by Council, the Nuxalk Stataltmc (hereditary) leadership further west of Ulkatcho announced on April 27 they are entering into a community lockdown due to the ongoing threat of COVID 19. All non-essential traffic and visitors will be turned away from travelling to and from Bella Coola until further notice.

A State of Emergency prohibiting visitors and non-members was declared by Ulkatcho Band Council on March 25.

Following UFN’s implementation of the community safety officer program, Melissa Cahoose and Bradley Jimmie will be patrolling the reserve to assist community members in a variety of ways such as wellness checks and encouraging and providing education regarding safe social distancing.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Just Posted

Ulkatcho First Nation implementing road closures and restrictions

Access will be restricted as of May 8

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Nuxalk leadership move to lockdown community

Nuxalk hereditary leadership, supported by Council, are physically enforcing a lockdown at the Hill

Bears out and about in the valley; residents urged to secure attractants

After a long winter, bears are roaming the valley once again.

Bella Coola Music Festival announces cancellation

Festival organizers say arts and culture events will proceed once it is safe to do so

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Most Read