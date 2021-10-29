Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths

So far eight people in the community have died due to addictions in 2021

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) council Anthony Jack Simms, from left, Corinne Cahoose, Laurie Vaughan, Chief Lynda Price, Councillors Mabelene Leone and Harvey Jack are working with UFN administration to develop a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader. (Photo submitted)

Having lost eight community members so far in 2021 to a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis, Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) west of Williams Lake has declared a state of emergency.

“The UFN who are passing away in the community are younger and middle-aged members,” states a notice from the community posted by operations manager Brian Johnson on Thursday, Oct. 28, noting the latest related death occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

“The health condition of UFN members have been deteriorating over several years due to addictions to drugs and alcohol which has led to vital organ failure in many.”

Chief Lynda Price, council and administration have created a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader.

In calling the state of emergency UFN hopes to gain the attention of the First Nations Health Authority, Indigenous Services Canada and B.C.’s Ministry of Health.

Historically there was an Indian Residential School located in the community of Nagwuntl’oo (Anahim Lake) which was operated by the Catholic Church and funded by the federal government.

“Many children suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse which caused mental health issues to arise in many families. These mental health issues became inter-generational and continue to cause a dependency on drug, alcohol and opioids,” the UFN notice stated.

Records of the school are available through the University of British Columbia Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

Recognizing the shortage of health and wellness centres in B.C. equipped to address trauma, UFN will be taking steps to work with federal and provincial health organizations to set up a health and healing centre in its territory.

