Jose Navarrete, 25, allegedly trespassed into the San Diego Zoo’s elephant habitat while carrying his 2-year-old daughter. (Screengrab/Live cam)

Jose Navarrete, 25, allegedly trespassed into the San Diego Zoo’s elephant habitat while carrying his 2-year-old daughter. (Screengrab/Live cam)

U.S. man arrested after taking daughter, 2, into zoo elephant habitat

He carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals

A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals.

The man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon, zoo spokesman Andrew James said.

A witness video provided to NBC San Diego shows a man dropping the child as they flee the enclosure as a trumpeting elephant charged at them. The man picked up the toddler and was able to get her out safely.

Police said the 25-year-old man wanted to take a photo with the African bull elephant. James said the elephants were not harmed.

San Diego County jail records show Jose Manuel Navarrete was being held on $100,000 bail for investigation of child endangerment. He was set to be arraigned on March 30.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who would speak on his behalf.

Witness Lori Ortale told KSWB-TV she heard a woman yelling “Jose, stop” before a man jumped the fence and through the elephant enclosure.

“These guys right away were saying, `That elephant is going to charge,’ and it did,” Ortale said.

“We told him to get out and he turned around and he saw it thankfully just in time,” said Jake Ortale, who also witnessed the incident. “He runs, throws his baby through the gate and it’s seconds from hitting him. He jumps through the gate, falls on the ground and then it roared.”

“The baby starts crying and people were just mad at this guy,” he said.

After Navarrete’s arrest, the child went home with her mother, police said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saskatchewan says it set new record with 8,766 COVID-19 vaccines administered in 1 day

Just Posted

Tina Clellamin, Karen Anderson and Peter Siwallace participated in the building of the House of Numst’ in the late 60s. It is now scheduled for a major restoration. See story continued on pages 4 and 5. (Banchi Hanuse photo)
Historic House of Numst’ to be restored

The House of Numst’ will be restored and expanded to become the new home of Nuxalk Radio

Given its history and its range of ecological values in the heart of southern Tweedsmuir Park, BC Parks Foundation’s goal is to purchase and permanently protect this property, making it an integral part of this incredible large untouched wilderness area (Fawn Gunderson/Landquest photo)
BC Parks Foundation fundraising to buy historic Bella Coola region property

The foundation is looking to raise $695,000 to purchase the Lonesome Lake property

Active cases are now up to 14 (file photo)
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in Bella Coola

The Nuxalk Nation is still under a State of Local Emergency until March 26

Xeni Gwet’in Nation purchased and is upgrading the Elkin Creek Ranch. (Jimmy Lulua photo)
Improvements underway at Elkin Creek Ranch in Nemiah Valley

“It’s going pretty well,” said Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua

The Nathan E. Stewart disaster in 2016 was a catalyst in moving the MOU ahead (file photo)
Government of Canada and Heiltsuk Nation collaborate to develop a local Marine Emergency Response Team

Under the MOU, the Heiltsuk Nation will further develop a Marine Emergency Response Team

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Most Read