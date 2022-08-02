The Southgate River Fire is located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet on the B.C. mainland east of Campbell River. It is one of two fires burning in the area and is classified as out of control. BC Wildfire photo/Twitter

The Southgate River Fire is located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet on the B.C. mainland east of Campbell River. It is one of two fires burning in the area and is classified as out of control. BC Wildfire photo/Twitter

Two wildfires burning out of control at head of Bute Inlet on B.C.’s south coast

Coastal Fire Centre reports 208 ha and 16.5 ha fires are being managed as one

Two fires 4.7 kilometres apart are burning out of control at the head of Bute Inlet on the B.C. mainland coast north of Campbell River.

The Southgate River Fire is located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet, according to a Coastal Fire Centre report on Twitter. The fire was caused by lightning and is currently 208 ha in size and classified out of control. It began on June 28.

Coastal Fire Centre also reports that approximately 4.7 km southeast of the Southgate River Fire, the S. Elliot Drainage Fire is 16.5 ha in size and also classified out of control. This fire began July 23 and the cause is unknown.

The Coastal Fire Centre says the two fires are being managed together as a complex using an Incident Management Team.

Twenty firefighters, five helicopters and support from industry, including heavy equipment, are being used to fight the fires. Both are burning in rugged, steep terrain that is difficult to access safely, Coastal Fire Centre says.

Smoke from the fires are visible in parts of Vancouver Island, including Campbell River and Courtenay.

Meanwhile, two new fires near the North Island Highway northwest of Campbell River began Aug. 1 at Big Tree Creek and northwest of there at an area described as “6 km A Branch” which began early on Aug. 2. The fire at Big Tree Creek was human-caused while the cause of the other fire is unknown. The sizes of the fires are listed as 0.01 ha.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfireCampbell River

Previous story
U.S. government targeting companies caught in lucrative shark fin trade
Next story
Nohomin Creek wildfire fighters battle heat exhaustion as blaze slowly grows

Just Posted

Two hikers were rescued near Mount Waddington Friday, July 29 by Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue. (Photo submitted)
Injured hiker, second climber rescued by BCVSAR near Mount Waddington July 29

The Spirit Bear, shown here preying on salmon in coastal British Columbia, is one of British Columbia’s recognized symbols. (Andrew S. Wright photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

A hiker was rescued from Nusatsum Mountain near Bella Coola Wednesday, July 27. (RCMP photo)
Distressed hiker rescued from Nusatsum Mountain near Bella Coola

A visitor from Germany, Thomas Rother, stands inside a washout on the Miner Lake Forestry Road in the Chilcotin. (Axel Koehn photo)
West Chilcotin area Miner Lake Forestry Road closed at 2 km mark due to washout