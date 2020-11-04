Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.

Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

Two Lower Mainland men, including one from Abbotsford, have been sentenced to nine months in prison in relation to the 2018 unprovoked assault of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont.

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal both pleaded guilty in February to aggravated assault and were sentenced on Monday (Nov. 2). In addition to their jail term, they were each given a year of probation and a 10-year weapons ban.

The two were among three men charged after a 29-year-old man with autism was attacked while sitting on the stairs of the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga on March 13, 2018.

RELATED: Suspect in attack on autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

RELATED: Former Abbotsford man pleads guilty to 2018 assault in Ontario of man with autism

Chahil and Uppal, both 21 at the time, along with Ronjot Dhami of Surrey, surrounded the victim and punched and kicked him several times before walking away.

NOTE: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers

The victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts, police said at the time. Police then issued photos of the assailants and a video of the attack to try to identify the men.

The first man to be identified was Dhami, then 25, but he didn’t turn himself in to police until March 26, 2018.

Dhami later pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault, and was sentenced in November 2018 to time served and two years’ probation.

Chahil, who has strong ties to Abbotsford, was the second person identified and he was arrested on March 23, 2018 in Windsor, Ont.

Uppal, whose last known residence is not known, turned himself in to the Abbotsford Police Department in late-May of that year, and was transferred back to Ontario.

Chahil was believed to have been the target of a 2015 drive-by shooting in Abbotsford that killed innocent man Ping Shun Ao, 74, when he was struck by a stray bullet. Chahil was Ao’s next-door neighbour on Promontory Court.

No one has been charged in relation to Ao’s killing.

RELATED: Resident of home targeted in shooting was previously charged


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops and CourtsCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Parmvir Chahil

Parmvir Chahil

Jaspaul Uppal was seen leaving the Abbotsford Police Department in May 2018 en route to his transfer to the Vancouver Airport and then to Peel Regional Police. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

Jaspaul Uppal was seen leaving the Abbotsford Police Department in May 2018 en route to his transfer to the Vancouver Airport and then to Peel Regional Police. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

Ronjot Dhami

Ronjot Dhami

Previous story
NDP to put wealth tax for pandemic expenses on Commons agenda: Singh
Next story
Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots

Just Posted

Photo submitted
Delay pleased with improvement at Canadian Strongman Nationals

The middleweight division at nationals featured 30 competitors at a maximum weight of 231 pounds

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
DNA presence of pathogens harmful to fish almost triples near B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry, DFO caution the research does not correlate to disease transmission

Jonathan Nolan, Michael Nolan, Hope Johnson and Willow the cutest dog hanging, out at the Kwa'lilas Hotel while they wait to be able to return home to Rivers Inlet. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wuikinuxv First Nation evacuation to Port Hardy extended to seven days

Rains have not slacked off, keeping landslides a present threat

BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition holding in Port Hardy while technicians repair the S-radar. The sailing was delayed by two days, leaving passengers stranded. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Northern Expedition rescheduled to sail for Bella Bella, Prince Rupert after mechanical issues

The S-radar malfunctioned twice, causing a two-day delay in Port Hardy

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood watch for the area, including the Bella Coola River and tributaries, Kingcome River, Owikeeno-Rivers Inlet, and surrounding areas.
Wuikinuxv under evacuation order, more rain in forecast

Bella Coola’s Hill has re-opened but road conditions are muddy and wet

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

(Needpix)
Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

Most Read