Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image

Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image

Two drivers killed in Sept. 2 head-on crash on Highway 5 near McLure

One person was sent to hospital with undetermined injuries

Two people were killed, and one injured, in a motor vehicle incident on Highway 5 near McLure on Sept. 2

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle travelling south on Highway 5 just south of the Barriere Industrial Park between Louis Creek and McLure was struck by a vehicle travelling in the northbound lane. The vehicle that was travelling north crossed over and hit the southbound vehicle head on, said RCMP.

The driver in the southbound vehicle was killed, while a passenger in the vehicle was transferred to Royal Inland Hospital with undetermined injuries. The lone driver of the northbound vehicle was also killed.

The highway remained closed for four hours in both directions, according to Cpl. Kyle Camalush, detachment commander of the Barriere RCMP. Barriere Fire Rescue and additional first responders attended the scene of the crash, which occurred immediately after the North Thompson Fall Fair parade in which they had just participated.

The incident is still under investigation.

car crashHighway 5

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. salmon swimming through summer sauna get emergency intervention
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 97 traffic moving after crash at Horsefly/Likely Road

Just Posted

The last time the Bailey Bridge was repaired was in 2018. (Tom Hermance photo)
Bailey Bridge repair underway in Bella Coola Valley

Highway 97 is closed due to a motor vehicle incident Friday evening, Sept. 8. File image
UPDATE: Highway 97 traffic moving after crash at Horsefly/Likely Road

Bella Coola RCMP executed a search warrant shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, seizing firearms, several cartridges of ammunition and other weapons. File image
Two drivers killed in Sept. 2 head-on crash on Highway 5 near McLure

Image: RCMP logo
Williams Lake area man arrested in residential armed robbery, victim injured