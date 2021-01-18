There is a vast snowmobiling area in Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park (file photo)

Tweedsmuir Ski Hill wrecked by sledders for second time this season

The Club is respectfully requesting snowmobilers stay off the ski hill

The Tweedsmuir Ski Club is requesting snowmobilers stay off the ski hill as it was ruined for a second time this season. The area, which is clearly marked as a no snowmobiling zone, was torn apart by snowmobiles sometime last weekend (Jan. 16 – 17).

The ski hill, which is operated by volunteers every Sunday and special holidays from December to April, is primarily used by children and their families. It consists of simple rope tow powered by a Honda gas engine that transports skiers to the top where they can ski down either side.

It’s not a huge area, and when one side is destroyed it makes skiing nearly impossible, especially for kids. To make matters worse, it takes another significant dump of snow before the snowmobile tracks disappear.

“The volunteers who put in countless hours maintaining the ski hill for the kids, as well as maintain the grooming for the snowmobile trails and cabins, are pleading with the snowmobile community to please show some respect and stay off the hill,” said Director of Ski Hill Operations, Garrett Newkirk.

There is a vast area of Tweedsmuir South Provincial Park that is open for snowmobiling, making the use of the ski hill incredibly maddening for skiers and volunteers. Snowmobilers are asked to respect the boundaries set out by BC Parks and be considerate of wildlife, including woodland caribou and mountain goats.

The Club is also requesting that snowmobilers obey the “easy on the throttle” signs that exist along the main trail to the cabin and the ski hill, as these have also be damaged this season.

