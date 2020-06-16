Tweedsmuir Park now open for local day-use activities

The park has been closed since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Tweedsmuir Provincial Park is now open for day-use by local community members. The park, which has been closed since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has adjusted its restrictions to allow for locals to use the park while still discouraging outside travel.

The notice, which is posted on BC Parks website, indicates that local concerns around community exposure to COVID-19 still remain and that the park should only be utilized by locals for the time being. A timeframe for a broader re-opening has not been announced.