Tryton Moody receives 2020 Isabel Mikkelson bursary

The Bella Coola Valley Awards Foundation is pleased to announce that Tryton Moody will receive the 2020 Isabel Mikkelson bursary in the amount of $1000 for arts-related post-secondary education. Tryton is a 2020 graduate of Acwsalcta School and will be attending Coast Mountain College in their First Nations Fine Arts Program.

“I am 17 years old and I just graduated from acwsalcta school, and my future plans are to continue school at Coast Mountain College,” said Moody. “At the college I will be working my way to receiving a certificate diploma, and finally an advanced diploma in fine arts. I am looking forward to this great opportunity.”