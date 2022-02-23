A cyclist pushes his bike across an intersection past temporary fencing as police watch from their car, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau set to revoke Emergencies Act

Trudeau is expected to make the announcement in Ottawa at 4 p.m. eastern time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to revoke use of the Emergencies Act, according to two senior government sources, now that the protest in downtown Ottawa is over.

Trudeau is expected to make the announcement in Ottawa at 4 p.m. eastern time.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

A motion confirming the time-limited powers granted under act passed the House of Commons Monday evening, but a separate motion on the act is still being debated by the Senate.

—The Canadian Press

