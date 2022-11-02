Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau says Canadians ‘have to intervene’ somehow in Haiti, convenes incident group

Incident Response Group meets only when something has ‘major implications for Canada’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet today with key cabinet ministers about the situation in Haiti.

The collection of cabinet ministers known as the Incident Response Group meets only when something has “major implications for Canada.”

Trudeau says Canada is weighing how to respond to Haiti’s request for military intervention, amid widespread violence and a deadly cholera outbreak.

The United States supports that idea but says it won’t be steering such a response, while arguing Canada would be an ideal leader.

Trudeau says he knows that many Haitians are uncomfortable with the idea of a foreign military intervention, but he told reporters in French that “we have to intervene in one way or another.”

Haiti’s ambassador to Canada is scheduled to appear before the House of Commons foreign affairs committee later today.

RELATED: Delegation returns from Haiti amid high expectations for Canadian leadership

HaitiJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Freedom Convoy lawyer says police gave protesters a ‘steady stream’ of information
Next story
2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

Just Posted

A downed tree on a power line ignited a fire north of Sapeye Lake in the West Chilcotin on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Embers from the fire spread further to the southeast side of the Water Lily Lake Recreation Trail as seen here Saturday, Oct. 29. (Patrice Gordon photo)
Downed tree on power line sparks wildfire in West Chilcotin, north end of Sapeye Lake

The newly elected Williams Lake city council was sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members are Michael Moses, left, Sheila Boehm, Jazmyn Lyons, Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, Joan Flaspohler, Angie Delainey and Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Drums, bagpipes play in new Williams Lake mayor, council in culturally rich ceremony

Michael Mylonas, from left, Nelson William, and Brian Finnie sit atop a peak they climbed during their trip across the Coast Mountains to the coast. (Jimmie Lulua photo)
Spiritual journey marks a return to land and tradition for Chilcotin’s Xeni Gwet’in

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Taylor Bachrach. (Photo submitted)
NDP MP Bachrach hopeful National Disability Act will become a reality