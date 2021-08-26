NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau, O’Toole in central Canada while Singh to campaign in Winnipeg

Leaders continue to pound the pavement on the federal election campaign

The Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada for Day 12 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec City in the morning for an announcement about supporting seniors.

Erin O’Toole, head of the Conservatives, has an announcement scheduled in Ottawa and will stay in the city to then host a virtual town hall with Nova Scotians.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make two announcements in Winnipeg — one about housing and the other with heads of Manitoba First Nations.

Singh will then cross the boundary into Ontario for a meet and greet at the Kenora airport.

On Wednesday, the main political parties made varying promises to help make everything from housing to food to mobile phone bills less costly.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau faces protest at South Surrey campaign stop

RELATED: Conservative candidate apologizes for Black Lives Matter comments

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Vaccine bookings triple days after B.C. vaccine card announced
Next story
Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service were on scene Wednesday, Aug. 25, where a body was discovered in a burned motorhome near Mackenzie Avenue and Oliver Street. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fire destroys motorhome parked in downtown Williams Lake, claims life of one person

Kal Knudsen enjoys a dip in the pool, where worked his second year as a lifeguard this summer. (Angie Mindus photo)
Centennial Pool a summer oasis in Bella Coola Valley

Ed and Sandy Willson have owned and operated Bella Coola Valley Seafood since 1996.
Lack of fish forces central coast’s Bella Coola Valley Seafoods to close its door