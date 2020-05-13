The Canadian and American flags are seen on top of the Peace Arch is at the Canada/USA border in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. A new online poll suggests COVID-19 has damaged the trust Canadians have in their American neighbours, while U.S. residents have more faith in their northern counterparts than they do in themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Canada’s prime minister called collaboration with his U.S. counterpart “exceptional” during a briefing Wednesday (May 13) but did not commit to extending border restrictions past next week.

The border between Canada and the U.S. has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21, having been extended once. The ban will expire May 21 unless it is extended.

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days until May 21

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was peppered with questions about the border ban at the same time as many states begin reopening and President Donald Trump has hinted he would like to see restrictions lifted.

“Our relationship with Canada is very good – we’ll talk about that. It will be one of the early borders to be released,” Trump said during a press briefing last month. “Canada’s doing well, we’re doing well – so we’ll see.”

On the flip side, both B.C. and Ontario have said unequivocally said allow non-essential travel from the U.S. would be against Canada’s best interests.

Speaking Wednesday, Trudeau said he had talked to Trump multiple times in recent weeks.

“As we manage the spread of COVID-19, we want to make sure we’re not becoming vulnerable from travellers arriving [from] elsewhere,” he said.

“Different countries are facing different challenges.”

Trudeau neither disputed nor affirmed a Reuters’ reporter statement that both sides would agree to keep border restrictions in place until June 21.

However, the prime minister said that “right now, we’re making decisions for right now” and did not clarify how he would respond if Trump tried to reopen the border to non-essential travel before Canada was ready.

“We’ll take the necessary decisions at every step.”

READ MORE: Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

READ MORE: Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

READ MORE: Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says
Next story
B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Just Posted

COVID-19 highlights challenges with local food security

The fragility of food supply chains is not new to Bella Coola Valley residents

Local tourism adopts “wait and see” approach

Bella Coola Valley Tourism says it will not be marketing the area this summer

Pacific Coastal to resume services June 1

Flights will be offered three times per week for month of June

Guidelines for recreational fishing expected this week

Travel bans will challenge businesses in fisheries already hurt by low stocks

Ulkatcho First Nation implementing road closures and restrictions

Access will be restricted as of May 8

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Penticton gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

Most Read