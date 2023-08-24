RCMP have closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. (Black Press file photo)

Logging truck, SUV crash closes Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Emergency crews have closed the highway due to the incident

A two-vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24.

RCMP is advising the incident happened just north of the community of Red Rock.

“The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on August 24, 2023, between a logging truck and an SUV,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP. “Emergency crews are currently at the location and have the highway closed in both directions. It is unknown how long the closure will last and there is no current detour. Police are advising travellers to make alternate arrangements until the highway is reopened.”

Please check DriveBC before heading out on the highway for further updates.

