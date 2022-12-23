Travel advisory in effect for Highway 20 between Bella Coola, Anahim Lake

Possibility of freezing rain prompted the warning

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 20. (DriveBC map)

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 20 west of Williams Lake Dec. 23.

The advisory is between Olsen Drive and Rainbow Range trailhead for 78.1 km (16 km east of Bella Coola to 38 km west of Anahim Lake).

Heavy snowfall and fluctuating temperatures forecasted with the possibility of snow turning to freezing rain has prompted the advisory.

Travelers should expect rapidly changing conditions, consider delaying travel plans and be prepared for short notice closures.

Next update on DriveBC will be at Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 a.m.

Cariboo