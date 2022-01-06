Travel advisory in effect for all of Highway 20, Highway 97 near Williams Lake

Williams Lake and Quresnel are under a snowfall warning Thursday, Jan. 6 with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

There are two travel advisories in place in the Cariboo Chilcotin Thursday (Jan. 6) as a snowfall warning continues for the Williams Lake and Quesnel region.

Travel is not recommended on Highway 20 between Government Wharf in Bella Coola to South Lakeside Drive in Williams Lake due to very limited visibility due to snow and blowing snow. A travel advisory is in effect.

For Highway 97 there is a travel advisory in effect in the Williams Lake area between Maze Lake Road and Kragbak Road for 63.4 km, just north of Wildwood to 25 km south of 150 Mile House. Highway 97 is described as having limited visibility with snow and very limited visibility due to blowing snow. Travel not recommended at this time.

Environment Canada is calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow in the Cariboo before the storm lets up sometime this evening, however, more snow is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. The Bella Coola area is under a winter storm warning and Arctic outflow warning. The area is expected to get up to 30 cm of snow.

ICBC issued a statement Thursday urging northern B.C. drivers to use caution in winter conditions.

”Each year in the north central region, the number of crashes due to driving too fast for the conditions more than doubles in January compared to October (54 vs. 25 crashes) as the weather worsens,” notes ICBC.

