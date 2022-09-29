The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii

Haida GwaiiTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

General Voting Day is Oct. 15, 2022. (Adobe stock)
Voting, advance voting opportunities expanded for central coast

B.C. premier John Horgan, left, and five ministers met with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation in the Xeni Gwet’in caretaker area Sept. 21 and 22. (B.C. government photo)
Tŝilhqot’in title lands crux of two-day meeting with Indigenous leaders, premier, ministers

If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211. (File image)
Victim receives substantial injuries during violent robbery in Williams Lake

There were about 20 competitors in four different weight classes at Cariboo’s Strongest competition this year, including Kyle Cook. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo’s strongest test their mettle