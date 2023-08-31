A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver, who steered off Highway 3 near Galloway. Screenshot from Elk Valley RCMP video.

Transport truck ditches to avoid near head-on collision on Highway 3

A pickup truck narrowly avoided a head on collision thanks to the quick reaction of a transport truck driver in a harrowing dash-cam video posted by Elk Valley RCMP.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (Aug. 30th) as the dash-cam video shows the driver of the transport truck swerving off a stretch of Highway 3 near Galloway to avoid a pickup truck that had crossed the centre line travelling in the opposite direction.

Police say the transport driver’s quick action likely saved the life of the pickup driver.

The pickup truck did not stop and was not identified.

Elk Valley RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment at 250-425-6233.

