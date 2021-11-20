A man drives a boat down a flooded road in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man drives a boat down a flooded road in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Transport Canada issues order banning boats from B.C. flood areas, effective immediately

Exceptions for emergency workers, owners tending to livestock and property

Effective immediately, Transport Canada has issued an interim order banning boats from B.C. flood areas.

Exceptions have been made for emergency workers and owners who can only access their livestock and property by water.

The order is in effect for:

  • City of Merritt – Coldwater River and waters over the floodplains within the limits of the city of Merritt. Coldwater River and its tributaries, south of the city of Merritt, and waters over the floodplains along Coldwater Road near its intersection with Kane Valley Road
  • City of Princeton – Similkameen River within the limits of the city of Princeton and waters over the floodplains to the east of that city
  • Regional District of the Okanagan – Similkameen River and waters over the floodplains along Crowsnest Highway, from south of Hedley to the U.S. border
  • City of Abbotsford/ City of Chilliwack – Sumas River and the waters over the floodplains on the Sumas Prairies, between McCallum Road, the U.S. border and Vedder River. Fraser River and its tributaries, including the waters over the neighbouring floodplains, from the town of Yale to the City of Mission
  • District of Hope – Coquihalla River and the waters over the floodplains along Othello Road
  • Village of Lytton – Fraser River and its tributaries, including waters over the neighbouring floodplains, from south of the community of Lillooet to south of the village of Lytton
  • Village of Tulameen – Tulameen River and the waters over the floodplains in the vicinity of the village of Tulameen
  • Nicola River– Nicola River and the waters over the floodplains from the community of Spences Bridge to Spius Creek, west of the city of Merritt

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Aerial tour of flood damage to Abbotsford

