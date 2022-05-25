BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)

BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)

TransLink says ridership recovery outpacing other North American systems

Bus ridership in Metro Vancouver returned to 62 per cent of pre-pandemic levels last year

Metro Vancouver’s transportation authority says its recovery of ridership that plummeted during the pandemic has been stronger than many other North American transit networks, but still hasn’t rebounded entirely.

A statement from TransLink says ridership across its system has rebounded to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels after reaching 59 per cent last year.

The 2021 transit service performance review released Wednesday says Metro Vancouver’s recovery rates exceeded those of transit systems in Toronto, Montreal, Washington, Chicago and San Francisco.

It says bus ridership led the way at 62 per cent of pre-pandemic levels last year, while SkyTrain lines bounced back to between 54 and 57 per cent.

The review says the region that includes Surrey, Langley, White Rock and North Delta saw the greatest recovery, reaching 75 per cent last year.

The West Coast Express route through the Fraser Valley was at 26 per cent.

TransLink says there were 846,000 daily average boardings across its network on weekdays and a total of 224 million boardings in 2021.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Bring back mask mandate on public transit, TransLink board urged

BC Transit

Previous story
UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades
Next story
Construction on controversial $789M Royal BC Museum replacement set to start in September

Just Posted

Highway 20 was closed Sunday, May 22, between Red Stone and Chezacut Road due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC incident)
UPDATE: Highway 20 re-opens 41 km west of Alexis Creek

Danika Saunders, 24, is the recipient of a YVR Art Foundation scholarship which she will use to mentor under Northwest Coast artist Robert Davidson. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola artist recipient of YVR Art Foundation Scholarship

SAMS is hosting a spring prom for students in grade eight through 12 on Friday, May 27. (File photo)
SAMS hosting a prom Friday, May 27 for students in the valley

The B.C. Government has received reports of suspected avian flu in pelicans across the Cariboo. (Kelly Sinoski photo — 100 Mile Free Press)
Sick pelicans reported across the Cariboo