Tourist stabbed in Vancouver in ‘completely random’ attack, police investigating

Vancouver Police are investigating after a 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand was stabbed in the Granville Entertainment District.
The man, who took himself to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, was allegedly stabbed from behind by a man not known to him on the corner of Nelson and Granville streets just before 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 12).
“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” said Const. Tania Visintin.
Police describe the suspect as five-foot-five, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans and a blue baseball cap.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to VPD investigators at 604-717-4021.
