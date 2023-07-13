Tourist stabbed in Vancouver in ‘completely random’ attack, police investigating

28-year-old from New Zealand took himself to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating after a 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand was stabbed at the intersection of Granville and Nelson streets on July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police are investigating after a 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand was stabbed in the Granville Entertainment District.

The man, who took himself to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, was allegedly stabbed from behind by a man not known to him on the corner of Nelson and Granville streets just before 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 12).

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Police describe the suspect as five-foot-five, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans and a blue baseball cap.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to VPD investigators at 604-717-4021.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police