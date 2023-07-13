A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating after a 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand was stabbed at the intersection of Granville and Nelson streets on July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating after a 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand was stabbed at the intersection of Granville and Nelson streets on July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tourist stabbed in Vancouver in ‘completely random’ attack, police investigating

28-year-old from New Zealand took himself to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Vancouver Police are investigating after a 28-year-old tourist from New Zealand was stabbed in the Granville Entertainment District.

The man, who took himself to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, was allegedly stabbed from behind by a man not known to him on the corner of Nelson and Granville streets just before 8 p.m. Wednesday (July 12).

“From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Police describe the suspect as five-foot-five, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans and a blue baseball cap.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to VPD investigators at 604-717-4021.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. city ranked as Canada’s third most expensive: study
Next story
B.C. man sues Nelson police and city, alleging assault and wrongful detention

Just Posted

Wildfire in Trout Creek Hall observed from Macdonald Lake Forest service road (Brian Imus photos/Lakes District News)
MLAs from Lakes, Quesnel want state of emergency

Gerry Bracewell turned 101 on July 11 and was the guest of honour for a birthday celebration held Saturday, July 8, at AgeCare Cariboo Place in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Legendary Chilcotin guide Gerry Bracewell turns 101

Do you know how you report a wildfire? (Brendan Shykora/Black Press file photo)
Observe, record, report wildfires in B.C., with or without cell service

The restaurant at Shaw Springs, on the Trans-Canada Highway north of Lytton, is once again open for business, operated by the former owners of Jade Springs Restaurant, which was destroyed in the June 30, 2021 fire. (Photo credit: Kumsheen Rafting)
Fires, floods and food: Shaw Springs restaurant reopens near Lytton