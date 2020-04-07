Tourism asks visitors to stay away; stopped all promotions in March

Until conditions change, BCVT’s only message is “Explore BC…Later”

Bella Coola Valley Tourism is requesting all travellers respect the community’s wishes and stay away.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCVT is discouraging all non-essential travel to this area for the foreseeable future,” said BCVT President Tom Hermance. “Directors suspended international promotions in early February and all promotions in March. The Visitor Information Booth will remain closed this season.

“BCVT fully supports the government Shelter In Place order and BC Ferries’ decision to suspend service of the Northern SeaWolf. Until conditions change, our only message is “Explore BC…Later.”

BC Ferries announced on April 4 that service from Port Hardy – Bella Coola is suspended for this season due to the the pandemic. Other routes have also been suspended and service reduced across the province.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern Sea Wolf service suspended for 2020; Nimpkish to serve route
Next story
As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Just Posted

Northern Sea Wolf service suspended for 2020; Nimpkish to serve route

The decision to suspend the route comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

Skeena Bulkley Valley MP calling for halt on sport fishing licenses to out-of-province fishers

Bachrach and Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns co-signed the letter to the Minister of Fisheries

Bella Coola Heli Sports closed, says no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in their operation

The company has committed to informing the community if a case is reported

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recovered

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholding community names

Tourism asks visitors to stay away; stopped all promotions in March

Until conditions change, BCVT’s only message is “Explore BC…Later”

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Cases in hospital are a definitive count of people who have the novel coronavirus

B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear five challenges about the pipeline

Most Read