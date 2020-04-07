Tourism asks visitors to stay away; stopped all promotions in March

Bella Coola Valley Tourism is requesting all travellers respect the community’s wishes and stay away.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BCVT is discouraging all non-essential travel to this area for the foreseeable future,” said BCVT President Tom Hermance. “Directors suspended international promotions in early February and all promotions in March. The Visitor Information Booth will remain closed this season.

“BCVT fully supports the government Shelter In Place order and BC Ferries’ decision to suspend service of the Northern SeaWolf. Until conditions change, our only message is “Explore BC…Later.”

BC Ferries announced on April 4 that service from Port Hardy – Bella Coola is suspended for this season due to the the pandemic. Other routes have also been suspended and service reduced across the province.