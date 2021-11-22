Flood waters cover highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flood waters cover highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tories, NDP call for House of Commons to have emergency debate on B.C. floods

MPs: debate could send a message to B.C. that the federal government is ‘seized with this crisis’

The Conservatives and the NDP want an emergency debate in the House of Commons this week on the floods wreaking havoc in British Columbia.

B.C. is bracing for more extreme weather a week after an “atmospheric river” pummelled the province with heavy rains triggering deadly mudslides and widespread flooding.

The province is working as fast as it can to rebuild and repair highways, bridges and rail lines washed out by floodwaters in what some experts estimate will turn out to be the most expensive weather event in Canadian history.

Conservative B.C. MPs Ed Fast and Dan Albas say an emergency debate on rebuilding B.C. following the disaster could send a message to British Columbians that the federal government is “seized with this crisis.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is going to request an emergency debate on the need to take faster action to combat climate change but also to better prepare provinces for the extreme weather that’s expected to become more common.

The House of Commons is sitting this week for the first time since June and with nearly all MPs present in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

RELATED: CP Railway could restart trains by Tuesday evening as highway repairs continue across B.C.

BC FloodFederal Politics

Previous story
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.
Next story
‘Atmospheric rivers’ are the new hurricanes, rating system coming

Just Posted

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

A rescued black bear cub from the 150 Mile House area will be spending the winter at Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. (Northern Lights Wildlife Society photo)
Rescued black bears from Cariboo recuperating in Smithers rehab facility over winter

Transport trucks continue to bide time adjacent to Manning Park Resort, halfway between Hope and Princeton, as Highway 3 remains closed Tuesday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)
Impacts of road closures being felt at Williams Lake grocery stores