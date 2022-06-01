An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

The child was having trouble staying afloat in the cold water

A two-year-old child was rescued by an off-duty Penticton RCMP officer last week after accidentally falling into a Naramata lake.

The off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby at the time, took action and jumped into the water to save the infant when he heard yelling coming from the beach on May 28 at around 2 p.m.

After the child had fallen into the lake, one of her parents jumped into the water but was having trouble fighting the cold temperature and strong current.

“The officer, who’s trained in specialty life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake,” said James Grandy from the RCMP. “The officer was able to bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own.”

READ MORE: Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Oliver campground

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NewsOkanaganPentictonRCMP

Previous story
‘A pit in our stomach’: B.C. moms say threshold of decriminalized drug possession too little
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

Angel Emile. (RCMP handout)
Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s assistance locating missing 19-year-old woman

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

WildSafeBC is sharing the results of a survey it did with locals about bears in the Bella Coola Valley. (WildSafe BC photo)
70 % of residents don’t report bears to COS in Bella Coola: Survey

Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary members do a training exercise near Bamfield on Vancouver Island. Ocean Warriors ~ Mission Ready is a new documentary series shooting in Bella Bella last week for APTN/CHEK TV. (Steve Sxwithul’txw photo)
New doc series started production in Bella Bella this month