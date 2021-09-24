Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Three Vancouver police officers charged with assault in 2017 arrest

Three Vancouver police officers have been charged after an arrest where a male suffered serious injuries.

The BC Prosecution Service says the case was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, which passed on its report for consideration of charges to Crown counsel in February 2019.

The officers allegedly tried to stop a man for riding a bike with no helmet, lights or suitable reflectors near a SkyTrain station in May 2017, when he was injured.

Const. Brandon Blue is charged with assault causing bodily harm, while constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson are accused of assault.

The prosecution service says the charge assessment process was significantly delayed due to the complexity of the issues, volume of disclosure and its requests for more disclosure.

Sgt. Steve Addison, a spokesman for the police department, says the three officers are still working with the department but added that he could not offer further comment.

The prosecution service says the officers are due to appear in court on Oct. 25.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 5 people arrested after Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Chantel Moore

Police

Previous story
Vancouver Island forestry workers union condemn ‘extremist’ protest tactics at Fairy Creek
Next story
Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

Just Posted

People held signs outside the courthouse Wednesday, Sept. 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake woman sentenced to two years in prison for death of two teens in crash

After several years of remediation work on Hazeltine Creek to repair the damage from the breach at Mount Polley Mine, sockey salmon are showing up in the creek. (Gabriel Holmes photo)
Sockeye salmon spawning in Hazeltine Creek near Mount Polley Mine

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election