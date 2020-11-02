British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

The B.C. government has paid out $120 million to senior care home operators to hire more staff, and has had expressions of interest in the work from more than 8,000 people, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

The B.C. government announced Sept. 9 its intention to hire 7,000 more people to increase care and to manage COVID-19 infection risk, including people to manage visits to long-term care patients who had not been able to visit their loved ones in person since the pandemic began. Premier John Horgan specifically invited people who have been laid off from businesses affected by COVID-19 to apply for the new positions in health care.

“This is part of the effort that will be put in place for infection control and to allow more visitations in long-term care,” Dix said Nov. 2. “I’m heartened by the thousands of British Columbians who want to be part of the solution, who want to work in health care, who in these challenging times have stepped forward to say they want to work in long-term care.”

Dix also outlined the steep increase in contact tracing and testing that has taken place since B.C.’s infection rate has begun to rise rapidly. With the 1,120 positive tests reported over the weekend, there were 24,000 tests performed and over two days, 5,000 calls to B.C.’s 8-1-1 health information line were taken.

There have been more than 500 more contract tracers hired, the target that was set in August, and the ministry’s intention is to hire as many as 800, Dix said.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, who announced the latest record totals for daily new cases, asked that everyone who is contacted by the infection tracing team co-operate and answer their questions as fully as they can. The public health team is “here to help, not to judge,” Gustafson said.

RELATED: 1,120 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over weekend

RELATED: B.C. tourism looks to rapid testing for recovery

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Just Posted

BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition holding in Port Hardy while technicians repair the S-radar. The sailing was delayed by two days, leaving passengers stranded. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Northern Expedition rescheduled to sail for Bella Bella, Prince Rupert after mechanical issues

The S-radar malfunctioned twice, causing a two-day delay in Port Hardy

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood watch for the area, including the Bella Coola River and tributaries, Kingcome River, Owikeeno-Rivers Inlet, and surrounding areas.
Wuikinuxv under evacuation order, more rain in forecast

Bella Coola’s Hill has re-opened but road conditions are muddy and wet

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Williams Lake on Highway 97 Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Photo submitted)
Highway 97 crash south of Williams Lake claims one life

Road conditions at the time were slippery and covered with slush: RCMP

Highway 20 is closed from the top Avalanche gate to the bottom Avalanche gate as of 19:30 on Tuesday October 27, 2020 (WL Tribune photo)
Rockslide closes the Hill as rain pours down in Bella Coola

Bad weather has resulted in rockfall on the Hill on Highway 20

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Central Coast including Bella Coola River (file photo)
Flood watch issued for Bella Coola River

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Bella Coola River

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

Most Read