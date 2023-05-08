Cameron Prest used his compound bow in competition once before it was stolen from his vehicle while parked in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Theft from vehicle in Williams Lake leaves young man without his archery equipment

Cameron Prest, new to competitive archery, was using his bow two to three times a week to practice

Aspiring archer Cameron Prest was upset to have his new compound bow, laptop computer and other items stolen from his vehicle over the weekend.

Prest went to the movie theatre at 9 p.m. on Saturday night, parking his truck nearby. He returned to his vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. and saw his vehicle had been rifled through and his belongings were all over, and some were gone.

The Mathews TRX 36 compound bow, his arrows and quiver, front stabilizer, and the belt he used for it all, and his work lap top were all taken.

Prest uses the bow to practice archery two to three times a week as he has been getting into competitive archery. He finds it challenging to carry all the equipment in and out of his vehicle due to using a wheelchair, so he had been leaving it in the truck.

The leather belt also had sentimental value as he had broken it in to perfect softness when he was a wildland firefighter before becoming confined to a wheelchair.

He reported the theft to the RCMP and filed a report, but he said they did not seem very optimistic he would be able to recover it and he did not have the serial number recorded. He had only had the bow for about a month.

Since posting about it on Facebook, he said he really appreciates how people have been very supportive and some have even offered to loan him a bow until he can find another one. It had taken him a month to find a used one in good shape to purchase the first time.

