The former clerk of the B.C. legislature to serve house arrest

Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. Supreme Court Judge has handed the former clerk of British Columbia’s legislature a conditional sentence to be served under house arrest for three months.

Craig James, who’s 71 years old, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust over expenses of a new suit and shirts he claimed as work attire.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes sentenced James to three months, imprisonment but to be served in his home.

Holmes says because of the nature of the offence, a conditional discharge would be contrary to the public interest.

James must serve the first month of his term under 24-hour house arrest and the next two months at home between the hours and 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The Crown had asked for a jail term of up to a year, while the defence wanted James to be given 12-months probation and a conditional sentence.

– The Canadian Press

