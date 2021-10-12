(PQB News file photo)

(PQB News file photo)

Thanksgiving long weekend phone delays plague B.C. ambulance service response

E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period a result of call transferring delays

B.C. emergency operators have again experienced delays in answering and processing emergency calls.

A spokesperson from the E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period for calls over the Thanksgiving weekend was the result of delays transferring the calls to the B.C. Ambulance Service.

The agency says, when this happens, people should not hang up but stay on the line until they can be helped.

Paramedics in B.C. have been speaking out about staffing shortages and burnout since the heat wave in June.

In July, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province would be adding more paramedics, dispatchers and ambulances.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

Emergency calls

Previous story
Ex-conservation officer says ‘armed police’ don’t belong in B.C.’s wildlife response
Next story
VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Just Posted

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

Jade Hanuse works on a panel under the mentorship of master carver Dempsey Bob. (Photo Submitted)
Bella Coola artist Jade Hanuse’s first carved panel on display at the Museum of Vancouver

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)
Northern Lights dazzle in skies over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night

Rudy Johnson, 98, enjoys playing the accordion, and is often asked to play for the ladies at Seniors Village where he lives. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CASUAL COUNTRY 2021: The legacy of Rudy Johnson and the bridge