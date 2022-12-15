Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka (CFIA handout)

Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka recalled in B.C. over high levels of copper

Affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Taynton Bay Spirits pickle vodka due to high levels of copper.

The affected product was sold in 750 millilitre bottles in British Columbia, Alberta and online.

It may also have been distributed nationally.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been illnesses reported with the product.

The agency says further recalls may be announced as it continues a food safety investigation.

Customers are being told to either throw the vodka out or return it to where it was purchased.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Environment ministers try to get Montreal biodiversity talks on track in last days
Next story
Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 and charged in connection to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge the day before. (Facebook photo)
Williams Lake man sentenced to life in prison for Rudy Johnson Bridge murder, kidnappings

One of the Interlakes VFDs fire trucks which they received in 2019. (Diana Forster photo).
Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department first responder program suspended

A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision