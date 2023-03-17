A suspect was arrested for making threats while brandishing a toy bow and arrow with a syringe attached. (Photos submitted)

Suspect with syringe affixed to toy bow and arrow makes threats at Nanaimo mall

32-year-old suspect arrested after chase, remains in custody

A Nanaimo man who threatened mall workers and bystanders with a syringe affixed to a toy bow and arrow was arrested earlier this week.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to Port Place shopping centre downtown on Monday, March 13, at approximately 7 p.m.

“Officers responded to a report of a man who had allegedly been threatening staff and bystanders in the area with a stick and toy bow and arrow that appeared to have a hypodermic needle extending from the end,” noted an RCMP press release.

The suspect fled when he saw police arrive, but after “a short foot chase and struggle,” the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Adam Cajander, 32, was charged the next day with possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace, uttering threats, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and his next court appearance is March 28.

