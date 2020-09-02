The suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal crash in Ladysmith on August 29th has been arrested by RCMP. (News Bulletin file photo)

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say the suspect was arrested on unrelated matters

Police say a five-day manhunt for the suspect believed to be responsible for the fatal crash in Ladysmith on August 29th has been arrested by RCMP.

RELATED: ‘We’re not going to let this drag on forever’, hit-and-run suspect urged to surrender to RCMP

In a press release, the RCMP said that the suspect was arrested on ‘unrelated matters’ in late morning on Wednesday, (September 2). He is now in custody on Vancouver Island.

Police will not be disclosing his location or releasing his name, as charges have yet to be laid in relation to the fatal collision.

South Island Traffic Services will continue to investigate the circumstances around the collision before laying charges. The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle which was later recovered in the Chemainus area.

The collision left a 35-year-old Ladysmith woman dead, and injured four others.

REALTED: GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

More to come.

