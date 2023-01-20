The Husky gas station was the scene of a robbery Saturday night (Jan. 7). (Tracey Roberts - Quesnel Observer)

Suspect arrested in Quesnel armed robberies

A man is in custody after the police arrested the suspect of two armed robberies in Quesnel.

On Jan. 18, 2023, the police arrested the suspect of two robberies that occurred on Jan. 7 and 13, 2023 in Quesnel, B.C.

On Jan. 7, 2023, a man wearing a mask had entered the Husky gas station and confronted the clerk with a handgun and demanded cash. After fleeing the area, the suspect discarded a replica handgun and articles of clothing.

On Jan. 13, 2023, the suspect followed a woman into an ATM vestibule and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. During that incident, the suspect was wearing a mask and was gesturing that he was armed with a weapon. The suspect fled on foot after the victim was robbed of her money.

The Quesnel General Investigation Section and Crime Reduction Unit gathered evidence and identified a suspect believed to be responsible for both robberies. On Jan. 18, 2023 the Quesnel RCMP arrested the man without incident.

Thomas Phillips, 30, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of an imitation weapon. He has been remanded into custody and his next court appearance is Jan. 23, 2023 in Quesnel.

At the time of the suspect’s arrest, he was in possession of items that could be used during a robbery such as a mask and a plastic gun, said Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen, the Detachment Commander of the Quesnel RCMP.

“We are fortunate the man was arrested before other victims were traumatized by this man’s actions,” said Weseen.

