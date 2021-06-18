Surging web traffic crashes BC Ferries’ site again

The BC Ferries’ website is down again Friday morning, from what a spokesperson says is likely an overwhelming increase in web traffic.
The site first crashed Monday morning shortly after the province announced it was reopening to non-essential travel.
A spokesperson says their tech team is working to fix the issue and that BC Ferries apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience.
