The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. The top Court will examine the constitutionality of a minimum sentence for the offence of child luring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. The top Court will examine the constitutionality of a minimum sentence for the offence of child luring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Supreme Court to review mandatory minimum penalty for child luring offence

The Supreme Court of Canada will examine the constitutionality of a minimum sentence for the offence of child luring.

The top court has agreed to review the case of a Quebec man, identified only as H.V., who pleaded guilty to a child luring offence committed in 2017.

He argued the six-month mandatory minimum sentence provided for in s. 172.1(2)(b) of the Criminal Code was unconstitutional, given the Charter of Rights guarantee against cruel or unusual punishment.

The Court of Quebec imposed two years of probation, including 150 hours of community service.

However, the province’s Superior Court sentenced the man to 90 days behind bars, to be served intermittently, as it found the sentence imposed by the trial judge too lenient.

The court also concluded the mandatory minimum sentence was unconstitutional, adding the infringement was not justified under the Charter.

The Quebec Court of Appeal dismissed a challenge by the Crown and provincial attorney general, affirming the sentence and the declaration of invalidity.

RELATED: Amanda Todd said ‘pedophile’ had been blackmailing her for years: Crown

Law and justice

Previous story
Nuxalk gets $879K to re-establish historic Bella Coola/Kimsquit Eulachon Grease Trail
Next story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from B.C. Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Just Posted

The Sputc (Eulachon) Ceremony has been occurring every year on the banks of the lower Bella Coola River in late March since 2014. Photographer Michael Wigle said the valley is a beautiful, magical place where everything grows in abundance. “You can tell it’s a generous valley because the people are the same.” (Michael Wigle photo)
Nuxalk gets $879K to re-establish historic Bella Coola/Kimsquit Eulachon Grease Trail

Access to Chilko-Newton Road south of Henry’s Crossing in the Chilcotin will be closed to the public during salmon spawning season from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022. (TNG map) A grizzly bear feeds on salmon to prepare for winter hibernation in the Chilcotin last fall. Once again, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Ministry of Forests have closed the Chilko-Newton Road to mitigate risks of human-bear contact during the salmon spawning season. (Monika Petersen file photo)
Road closure in Chilcotin set for Sept. 1 to reduce risk to humans, grizzly bears

Bella Coola RCMP responded to a 52-year-old woman in cardiac distress on July 23 when no paramedics were available. RCMP then transported her body to the morgue in the back of a police vehicle. (Photo: Angie Mindus)
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck

The family of the late Byron Louie gathered for the unveiling of a new sign at the Sugar Cane Ball Diamond where the park was renamed in his honour on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Photo submitted)
COVID casualty, tournament organizer memorialized with Sugar Cane Ball Diamond dedication