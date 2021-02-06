A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

WorkSafeBC is clamping down provincewide on restaurants, bars, and pubs that plan to serve patrons Sunday during arguably the year’s most popular sporting event, the Super Bowl.

Surprise inspections will be conducted to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols are followed, the agency warned in a statement Friday (Feb. 5)

“Events like the Super Bowl are typically some of the busiest days of the year for bars, pubs and restaurants, and we’re urging businesses to revisit their safety plan to make sure it will be effective,” said head of prevention services Al Johnson of WorkSafeBC.

He said there is likely to be an influx in bar and pub patrons across the province.

B.C. businesses are currently required to have a safety plan in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission in the workplace, for both staff and customers.

“Businesses must ensure they are abiding by orders, notices and guidance issued by the provincial health officer,” Johnson confirmed.

RELATED: ‘Don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day,’ say B.C. public health officials

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said restaurants have been advised not to offer special promotions or ticketed events for Super Bowl Sunday.

“Let’s ensure we don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day, by making safe choices,” they said in a joint statement Feb. 4.

WorkSafeBC had conducted 22,122 workplace inspections and 4,169 consultations related to COVID-19, as of Jan. 29. A total of 1,667 orders have been issued for health and safety violations.

READ MORE: Mask rules extended for B.C. middle, high schools

READ MORE: Ski resort says ‘Australia Day’ parties a problem


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Most Read