Summer ferry service to Bella Coola to start June 19

The Northern Sea Wolf is set to arrive in Bella Coola June 19 and BCVT remains cautiously optimistic for a more “normal” 2021 season (Michael Wigle photo)

The Northern Sea Wolf is scheduled to start its summer service on June 19 from Bella Coola.

Deborah Marshall, executive director, public affairs, for British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. said BC Ferries will provide two-and-a-half round trips per week between Port Hardy and Bella Coola. One round trip per week to Bella Bella.

Nuxalk Nation Councillor and emergency operations director Iris Siwallace confirmed Nuxalk leadership has taken extra precautions to protect the community from COVID-19 and has extended their local state of emergency until July 1st.

“We want to wait until everyone gets their second vaccine,” she said, noting all who want a vaccine have received it, and most elders and vulnerable people in the community have had their second vaccine.

Siwallace noted the nation is following provincial guidelines regarding opening up, and will be asking visitors to avoid coming into their community as they travel through the region.

Marshall further recommended that anyone planning to travel this summer to remote communities check with the communities to make sure they are welcome.

“We are optimistic for a good tourist season,” Marshall said.

