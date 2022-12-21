People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Stung by costly rebuild plan, Royal BC Museum going back to the public for feedback

Move comes after B.C. government cancelled a projected $789-million rebuild after public blowback

The Royal BC Museum is taking another crack at planning for the future of the building after the first controversial rebuild plan was scrapped.

In June, the B.C. Government cancelled a projected $789-million rebuild of the museum due to the public shock at the price tag.

The museum is trying again with a multi-year community engagement initiative, the first phase of which is set to take place Jan. 17, 2023.

The first sessions will be hosted by CEO Alicia Dubois at Newcombe Conference Hall in the museum and will also be accessible through Zoom.

READ MORE: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Those interested are urged to reserve a seat ahead of time, due to limited space.

The museum’s rebuild plan comes as the current building on Belleville Street is said to be seismically unsafe and lacking in space for artifacts, according the the province’s concept plan.

Even with the release of a business case and concept plan defending the rebuild, British Columbians challenged the necessity of such a venture, citing the province’s many other needs.

In the plan, the museum attributed the need for a move or rebuild to remove lead, arsenic and asbestos, as well as seismic concerns and flooding problems.

However, in an Angus Reid Institute survey, only 22 per cent of respondents said they supported the project despite the reported needs.

Registration for the community engagement sessions on Jan. 12, Jan. 26 and Jan. 31 is now open. Each session will hold two meeting times with the first occurring at 1 to 3 p.m. and the second from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information visit royalbcmuseum.ba.ca

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal BC Museum

Previous story
Chilliwack grandma loses all her Christmas money in crypto scam
Next story
B.C. pauses electricity connections for crypto mining, citing ‘massive’ consumption

Just Posted

An Arctic outflow warning and special weather statement have been issued for the central coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Incoming frontal system bringing wintery mix to central coast: Environment Canada

Michael Busch lost his home in a fire on Monday Dec. 19 while trying to stay warm. (Photo submitted)
Fire destroys home in Lone Butte

Members of Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (SXFN) are celebrating the return of lands back to the community as part of treaty negotiations. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands

Members of the SAMS cross-country running team Eli Hall, Aubrey Pelletier, Morgan Boileau, Tristen Sellars and coach Alex Boileau were in Victoria for the provincials. (Photo submitted)
SAMS cross-country (XC) running athletes see successes