Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

Peter and Marcia Kent with their children, Ryder and Hunter, and dog Koda. (Submitted photo)
Peter and Marcia Kent with their children, Ryder and Hunter. (Submitted photo)
Marcia Kent’s view at the beach house she is staying at while isolating from her family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
The sign welcoming ER nurse Marcia Kent to a beach house in Qualicum Beach. (Submitted photo)

Within minutes of a Parksville-Qualicum Beach News article being posted about B.C. emergency room nurse Marcia Kent isolating from her family, a kind stranger reached out offering her beach house for Kent to stay in.

“It’s five minutes away from my home and literally on the beach,” said Kent, who works at Vancouver Island’s Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. “Happy tears for sure! I’m absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude and my family is so thankful I have this beautiful spot to retreat to after my shifts.”

Anna Francis, who owns the beach house, is that kind stranger. Francis lives in Mill Bay, about 90 minutes south of Kent, but spends plenty of time in Qualicum Beach.

“Marcia truly deserves a beach staycation between shifts,” she said. “Because she flat-out deserves it. Sacrificing hugs with her boys to help complete strangers says a lot about what kind of person she is.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: ER nurse from Qualicum Beach self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Francis had already been looking for a frontline worker in need of somewhere to stay. She sought out a friend, also an ER nurse, to ask around. She hadn’t heard anything for a few days, and then read about Marcia.

“It warms my heart knowing that Marcia can enjoy a sunset, or take a walk on the beach between shifts,” she said.

Kent was greeted by a sign that read, ‘Welcome to your beach house Marcia,” when she arrived for her first night. She had been staying in a trailer on her property in Qualicum Beach apart from her family to keep them safe from COVID-19.

She works in the emergency department at NRGH, recently designated as one of two Vancouver Island frontline COVID-19 hospitals. This act of generosity, she said, gives her hope amid uncertainty.

“This just shows you that in a scary time like this, there are so many things and people to be grateful for,” she said. “I am forever thankful.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CoronavirusParksvillequalicum beach

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says
Next story
Compared to U.S., Canada’s COVID-19 response a case study in political civility

Just Posted

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Northern B.C. town builds camp on outskirt of town for homeless population

Smithers Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

COVID-19: Front line workers remind us we all play a part in keeping virus at bay

Long-term care facility nurse Christine Mack says the virus would be “devastating” for her patients

COVID19: 94th Williams Lake Stampede officially cancelled for 2020 due to pandemic

Stampede directors hope to host a community event in the fall if possible

‘It’s job No. 1 right now’: B.C.’s Harmac Pacific providing pulp for critical medical supplies

Bryan Reid Sr. of Williams Lake said they received a call of thanks from Canada’s Chrystia Freeland

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Air Canada and others suspend flights until June as sector slammed by COVID-19

Air Canada is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad in collaboration with government

Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

B.C. woman helps worker ‘sacrificing hugs with her boys to help complete strangers’

Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read