The information checkpoint has been in place for months and staff there have been subject to threats (RCMP photo)

Staff at checkpoint experiencing threats, racism says Nuxalk EOC

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Staff at the Nuxalk Nation’s Emergency Operations Information Checkpoint on Highway 20 have been subject to threats and aggressive behaviour on multiple occasions, says Emergency Management Coordintor and EOC Director Jessica Miller.

Miller said there have been at least two serious incidents where staff felt they were directly threatened, including one incident where a traveler said he had COVID-19 and threatened to spit on them.

“Just under a week ago our staff encountered a traveler that refused to cooperate with the information requested and said he would spread COVID by spitting on them,” said Miller. “They’ve also experienced underlying racism and aggressive behaviour.”

The EOC also reported that another traveler refused to slow down or stop and instead accelerated towards checkpoint staff before slamming on the brakes.

“Our staff member was almost hit by this person and this is not the first time there has been an encounter like this with this individual,” Miller said. “It is understandably extremely upsetting for our staff members, our EOC team and leadership, and we are all very shook up by the incident.”

The information checkpoint has been in place since March 25 and was recently moved from the bottom of the hill to Kettle Pond on Highway 20.

Miller said while the majority of people who pass through the checkpoint are respectful, incidents like these are disturbing and are being taken seriously. Miller says both incidents are being reported to the RCMP.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
Next story
Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Just Posted

Staff at checkpoint experiencing threats, racism says Nuxalk EOC

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Community helps purchase new CPR machine

The Bella Coola Hospital is the proud new owner of a brand-new Lucas 3 chest compression system.

New name for First Nations community near Williams Lake

Formerly known as the Williams Lake Indian Band, the name change was unveiled Monday

MLA Jennifer Rice says province is working with multiple agencies “find solution” to checkpoint

Rice said she knows this situation has “sparked tensions in the valley”

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

Feds announce $2 million for Vancouver Aquarium for animal care costs

The aquarium found itself in financial trouble due to halting admissions because of COVID-19

Most Read