St. John Ambulance therapy dog to attend Williams Lake COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children

Sophie the St. John Ambulance therapy dog will be assisting at the COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in Williams Lake Dec. 7, 8 and 9. (Photo submitted)

A St. John Ambulance therapy dog owner hopes her dog Sophie will help ease fears at COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children in Williams Lake.

“Having a cute distraction while receiving the vaccine whether adult or child is a huge relief for those that are fearful of injections,” said Karen Wright. “It’s so very important for everyone to be vaccinated and now that our children are able to receive it, is a huge step in fighting this pandemic moving forward.”

Wright and Sophie will be at the children’s vaccine clinics at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus, 1250 Western Avenue, in the gym on Dec. 7, 8 and 9 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Happy to be supporting the children’s vaccine clinic with Sophie, Wright said the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog program reaches out to thousands of people across Canada on a daily basis bringing comfort, joy and companionship to members of the community who are sick, lonely, reside in long-term care and mental health facilities in hospitals, hospices, schools, library settings and the Vancouver International Airport.

“Program participants reap the therapeutic benefits of the unconditional championship of a four-legged friend,” Wright said.

Parents who register their children will be invited to book an appointment.

Registration for children can take place online, by phone or at a Service BC office.

Wright said St. John Ambulance Therapy program headquarters in Vancouver was approached by Interior Health over a month ago to offer support for the children’s vaccine clinic.

