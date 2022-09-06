Dustin Rivers or Khelsilem, stands on the land below and next to the Burrard Street Bridge is pictured where the Squamish Nation is proposing a massive housing project in the city of Vancouver, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Squamish First Nation breaks ground on large-scale Vancouver rental housing development

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is supporting the project with a CMHC loan

The Squamish First Nation has broken ground on the Senakw housing development, which aims to add 6,000 units of housing to downtown Vancouver.

Senakw was originally a Squamish village at the mouth of False Creek near the south end of the Burrard Bridge. Prior to colonization, families from upper Squamish villages would travel down to Senákw, where the lands and waters were ideal for fishing, hunting, and harvesting traditional resources.

Construction is ready to begin this year and Squamish says the project will be finished in under five years. Once completed, Senakw will be the first large-scale net zero housing development in Canada and the largest Indigenous economic project in Canadian history.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen and Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Everyone should have a safe and affordable place to call home,” Trudeau said. “Today we’re building more homes for Vancouverites and we’re partnering with the Squamish First Nation on its path to economic independence.”

Trudeau said the federal government will provide a loan through the rental construction financing initiative to build close to 3,000 homes within the Senakw development.

READ MORE: Squamish Nation-led housing project in Vancouver to double in size

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third man convicted in the 2017 killing north of Hope

Just Posted

Calls to the Interior Crisis Line have increased by 25 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Crisis Line Network are experiencing high volumes of calls relating to COVID-19 concerns. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Crisis line training sessions starting in September for Cariboo area

Williams Lake First Nation newly-elected councillor Dancing Water Sandy, left, and Chief Willie Sellars attended the Kamloopa Pow Wow, July 29-31. (Photo submitted)
Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow a path toward healing for WLFN

Sockeye salmon have returned to Williams Lake, a rare sight for the lakecity. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sockeye salmon return to Williams Lake

Kevin Falcon at this summer’s Northwest Regional Airshow. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon makes northern B.C. pitch during Terrace visit